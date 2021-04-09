MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Three people are facing child abuse charges after what police are calling years of captivity and neglect.
According to court paperwork, Wendy Yost, Jennifer Yost and Todd Richter spent the better part of three years brutally beating their three children and confining them to the attic.
The oldest child, a 12-year-old, escaped in early March, prompting a stranger to stop and help him. He explained he and his siblings were being tortured, and police were sent to the home on St. Francis Street in Minersville.
"When we saw the nature of his injuries, that immediately brought attention to it, and then when we looked at the residence and saw the condition of the two children that were in there. They were definitely malnourished," said Minersville Police Department Chief Michael Combs.
The children were removed from the home a few hours later. They spent several days in a hospital before being taken to a children's resource center.
All three adults are facing charges of assault and reckless endangerment.