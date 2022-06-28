CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for three men after an armed robbery in Monroe County early Tuesday morning.
The three men broke into a home on the 1200 block of Grand Mesa Drive by smashing a sliding glass door shortly before 2 a.m., according to a news release from state police.
The men held the residents at gunpoint and removed a safe and firearm from the home, state police said. Police say two of the men wore coverings over their faces.
One of the men fired at least one round during the robbery, according to state police.
None of the residents were injured.
The men drove away from the scene in a white four-door SUV, police said. State police say the men were possibly in their late teens or early twenties.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge Station at 570-646-2271.