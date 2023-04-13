STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County say four people have been arrested after drugs were sold to an undercover officer.

On April 10, after communicating with an undercover police officer for nearly two months, Zachary Herbst, 26, of East Stroudsburg, sold five bags of heroin/fentanyl to an undercover officer at the Wawa on West Main Street in Stroudsburg, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

In the car with Herbst was his mother, Sheila Conway, 45, of Saylorsburg, Justin Conway, 41, of Saylorsburg, and Robert Sampson, 46, homeless, according to police.

The investigation into the illegal activities began in February when the Monroe County Drug Task Force became aware of Herbst making frequent trips to Paterson, New Jersey and Kensington, Pennsylvania to obtain drugs which he would bring back to Monroe County for personal use and distribution, the DA's office said. An undercover officer contacted him and began communicating with him.

Herbst regularly would contact the undercover officer advising them that he was going to get drugs in Paterson or Kensington and asked the officer if they wanted to contribute money and buy some of the drugs, according to the DA's office.

All four were taken into custody on April 10 and were interviewed. Investigators learned from Herbst that he and his three co-defendants returned items to Walmart that morning and got a gift card, the DA's office said.

Once they had the gift card Herbst reported that he asked Sampson to sell it for him, which he did, according to the DA's office. The four of them then took that money and went to Paterson to purchase what Herbst told investigators was fentanyl, according to the news release. Herbst reported that they all used the fentanyl on the ride back from Paterson, the DA's office said.

Herbst also said in his interview that the majority of the "heroin" in Monroe County right now is all fentanyl and/or Xylazine, a newer drug also referred to as “Tranq,” according to the DA's office.

Immediately after Herbst sold the fentanyl to the undercover officer, members of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, took all four into custody, the the DA's office said.

The DA's office says that while taking them into custody bundles of drugs were falling out of the vehicle. When the vehicle was searched investigators found just over four bundles of heroin/fentanyl, all bearing the same stamp of the bags Herbst sold to the officer, the DA's office said.

All four defendants are currently lodged at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 24 at 10 a.m.