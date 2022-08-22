STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month.

Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.

Officers found a spent .223 caliber shell casing in the roadway and a parked vehicle that was hit by the bullet, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Police say that, through an investigation, they learned:

Williams Derosier, Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo went to a bar on Main Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. While at the bar, Coombs and Derosier become involved in an exchange of words, which led to a fight with another man, Dyshawn Mack, police said.

Police say they believe the fight happened due to a past incident between Mack and Derosier.

After bystanders and security staff broke up the fight, Mack left the bar, along with another man, police said.

Derosier, Coombs and Hidalgo then got into a pickup truck and began to follow Mack, police said. Coombs fired one shot from a rifle out of the passenger side window towards Mack, hitting a parked car, according to police.

Police say the three people then drove away from the area.

Police say they are still looking for Coombs, 23, and Hidalgo, 26. Derosier, 29, was arrested Friday, and bail was denied. He is currently incarcerated at the Monroe County Correction Facility.

All three face multiple charges, including attempted homicide.

The SARPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Coombs or Derosier to call 570-992-9911 to speak to an officer or to email Detective Christian Capone at ccapone@sarpd.com.

Police say they seized the pickup truck that Derosier, Coombs, and Hidalgo were traveling in.