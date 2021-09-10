TOBYHANNA, P.a. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police arrested two people and are searching for two others after executing a search warrant of a Tobyhanna home.
Authorities say on September 3, they searched the home in the 2000 block of Winding Way as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The investigation was ongoing for Thomas Vargas, 33 and Andre Vargas 34, both previously charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and being in possession of a stolen firearm.
Both Thomas and Andre were out on bail waiting trial.
The search of the home revealed both Thomas and Andre were continuing to sell large amounts of narcotics with the help of their parents, Zuraida Graciani, 71 and Rafael Vargas 67.
Police say several firearms were found in the home along with body armor.
Rafael and Zuraida were taken into police custody, arraigned and given a secured $50,000 bail.
Arrest warrants were obtained for Andre and Thomas.
Charges include possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver, unlawful transfer of firearms, conspiracy to commit unlawful transfer of firearms and other related charges.