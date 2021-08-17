STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say they arrested a woman and are looking for a man after two people were assaulted with a baseball bat earlier this month.
Briani Marie Gomez, 25, of New Jersey, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. Police are also searching for a man they say was involved in the attack.
On Monday Aug. 9 around 3:30 p.m., the Stroud Area Regional Police Department responded to Wawa on West Main Street in Stroudsburg, for an assault with a bat that involved multiple people, police said. Responding officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both with visible injuries to their head and face, according to the news release.
Police said Gomez and the other man they say was involved in the attack fled the area prior to police arrival.
Police said the incident began after the victims drove to the Wawa parking lot. The male victim entered the store and the female remained in the vehicle, police said. Shortly after, an unidentified man and Gomez, pulled into the parking lot. The unidentified man exited the vehicle and went into the store.
The male victim exited the store with the unidentified man following him, according to the news release. While the male victim was walking through the parking lot, the unidentified man retrieved a full -size wooden baseball bat, police said. The unidentified man then approached the male victim in the parking lot and punched him in the face, knocking his hat off his head, police said. The male victim then bent over to retrieve his hat, and the unidentified man hit him in the face with the bat, knocking the male victim to the ground, police said.
The unidentified man then approached the car where the female victim was sitting, police said. The female victim exited the vehicle, and the unidentified man hit her in the head with the bat, causing her to fall to the ground, according to the news release. The male victim then stood up and tackled the unidentified man, causing both males and the bat to fall to the ground, police said.
Gomez then got out of the car she was in, grabbed the bat from the ground, and struck the male victim several times in the head, neck, and back area, police said.. Gomez and the unidentified man then fled the area in her car, police said.
The female victim sustained head injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The male victim sustained numerous injuries to his upper torso and head area, including facial fractures, and was also transported to a local hospital.
Gomez was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Phillip Riley who set bail at $100,000.
The public is not believed to be in any danger as this is believed to be an isolated incident stemming from ongoing relationships involving persons involved in this incident, police said.
The Stroud Area Regional Police are attempting to identify the male in the incident. He is described as a man about 5-foot-6 and as having medium build.
Anyone with information on the man's identity or the incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Munch at 570-421-6800 ext. 1024 or via email at: dmunch@sarpd.com.