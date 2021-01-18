TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Four people were hurt after multiple shootings in the area of Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County, on Monday.
A press release issued by Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner stated that just after 5 p.m., police were dispatched to multiple gunshots being fired at a vehicle in the area of Route 196, near Tobyhanna Shopping Center.
While police were investigating, they heard rapid gunfire in the area and were then called to 5330 Ledgewood Drive, where two victims were found. A 47-year-old woman had been shot in the back, and a 19-year-old man had been shot the arm, Wagner said.
At the same time, police received another call and found a 20-year-old man in a vehicle at the intersection of Kings Way and Route 196, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, Wagner said.
Police then received an additional dispatch of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Kings Way and Campbell Drive. There, they found a 20-year-old man within the vehicle who had been shot in the leg at another residence within the Pocono Farms East development.
Wagner said the conditions of the victims are unknown. The woman who was shot in the back was flown to a trauma center, he said.
Wagner said police are interviewing persons of interest in the case, and authorities were applying for warrants allowing them to search residences and vehicles.
There were multiple witnesses, he said.
Police are working under the premise that the shootings are connected, according to the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management.
Police are asking the local community to shelter in place and expect elevated police activity in the area of the Route 196 corridor, the Pocono Country Place development and the Pocono Farms East development.
Anyone with information is requested to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police at 570-895-2400.
