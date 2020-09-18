TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A night of partying at a home rental in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County early Friday morning led to shots fired and an attempted homicide investigation.
Police arrested 15 people and are looking for the shooter.
Officers were sent to the 100 block of Lite Foot Trail in Tobyhanna Township Friday shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department news release. Police say the caller reported someone was shooting inside the residence, a VRBO rental property. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene and encountered 15 people.
Officers approached the residence to find several people outside the home yelling over one another and several of them were not cooperating with officers, according to the news release.
Police say that in the early morning hours, a woman was robbed by two men while taking money to her vehicle. One man then fired shots through the home's front door, police said. At the time of the shooting, at least one person was standing outside of the home by the door, according to the release.
"Shooting into a residence that has a lot of occupants is not only reckless it's criminal of course and that's why we are investigating it as criminal attempted homicide," said Police Chief Chris Wagner.
Police say officers found drugs in the residence, which had been rented for the week. 15 people are facing drug charges after police took them into custody.
Police are currently serving search warrants on the residence and various vehicles on-scene. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation. The shooter has not yet been identified. The shooter was described as a man driving a black 2020 Jeep Wrangler with the top down. The shooter was also accompanied by another man, police said.
Police believe that the shooter has fled the state and that the community is not in danger, as the incident was isolated to this event.