Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges.

The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township on Nov 25.

Police said they were able to quickly stop Jackson's vehicle as he attempted to flee the parking lot.

Jackson then admitted to slashing the victim's tire with a knife because he said the other driver stole a parking spot from him, according to police.

Jackson will be charged with criminal mischief and possessing instruments of a crime, police said.