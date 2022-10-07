Police car lights

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.

Crews recovered the man's body from the water around 12:15 p.m. with the assistance of fire personnel and turned it over to the Coroner’s Office, police said.

The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

 

