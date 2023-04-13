TAMAQUA, Pa. - Police in part of Schuylkill County say a bomb was found while crews were fighting a brush fire Wednesday.

Tamaqua Police and the Tamaqua Fire Department were sent to a brush fire at the top of the Dutch Hill section of town near the area of Clark Street and Biddle Street shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Tamaqua Police Department.

Around 10:15 p.m. Fire Chief Mark Bower from Station 4 South Ward Fire Company told police that while clearing the brush fire he found what appeared to be a homemade bomb, according to police.

Two members of bomb squads arrived at the scene. The area was cleared, and crews conducted a successfully controlled detonation of the bomb, according to Tamaqua Police. Nobody was injured.

Tamaqua Police along with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are continuing an investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tamaqua Police Department at 570-668-6100.