POLK TWP., Pa. - Authorities say two people in Monroe County had drugs and firearms in their home within reach of a four-year-old child.
Matthew Kozero, 29, of Gilbert, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by a person prohibited to possess firearms, and recklessly endangering another person.
Laura Santangelo, 32, of Gilbert, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
The Monroe County Drug Task Force and state police executed a search warrant at a home on Interchange Road in Polk Township early Thursday, the DA's office said.
Detectives with the DA's office began an investigation in February 2021 when they received information that Kozero was selling meth and marijuana out of his residence on Interchange Road while his four-year-old child was present, according to the news release.
A search warrant was issued after investigators conducted undercover purchases out of the home, the DA's office said.
When police arrived, Kozero was in his bed with his child while Santangelo was locked in another room, the DA's office said. In the room with Kozero and the child were multiple items of drug paraphernalia, three firearms, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, all within reach of the child, according to the news release.
The DA's office said Santangelo had marijuana in her bedroom, as well as drug paraphernalia.
The county's drug task force asked the Monroe County Children and Youth Services to ensure the child would be cared for, according to the news release.
Kozero and Santangelo were arraigned at the Monroe County Correctional Facility via video conference. Kozero’s bail was set at $200,000 secured. Santangelo’s bail was set at $10,000 secured.