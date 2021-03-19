HAZLETON, Pa. - Police have arrested two people and are searching for two more after an armed robbery in Hazleton, Luzerne County.
Jonathon Ramirez and Christopher Ramirez are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit simple assault, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.
Officers were sent to the area of S. Poplar St. and Berner Ave. on Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery during which one of the people involved pistol whipped a 22-year-old man, according to a news release from the Hazleton Police Department. Upon investigation officers discovered the robbery took place near Berner Ave. and East Ct., city police said.
One of the people involved in the robbery had reached out to the 22-year-old through social media to make arrangements to buy sneakers, according to police.
When the victim arrived two unidentified people approached him under the guise of buying the sneakers, according to the news release. Jonathon and Christopher Ramirez arrived shortly after in a separate vehicle, and began walking nearby, police said.
Moments later the victim was pistol whipped in the face, and the four people began removing numerous items from the 22-year-old's vehicle, police said. After removing all the items from the victim's vehicle, the four fled the area in an unknown direction.
The victim contacted police a short time later and said that fraudulent transactions were made on his credit card at stores in the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township, according to the news release. While officers were retrieving video surveillance at the mall Jonathon and Christopher Ramirez were seen returning to the mall to make more purchases, police said. The men were taken into custody inside a store just after making another fraudulent purchase, city police said.
Jonathon and Christopher Ramirez were then taken back to City Hall. Both were arraigned Thursday morning by the Duty Magistrate, who set bail at $150,000 straight.
Officers are still looking for the other two people involved in the robbery. Police are asking any one who has any information to call the Hazleton Police Department.