HAZLETON, Pa. - An arrest was made Wednesday in a fatal shooting that happened in Hazleton, Luzerne County early Sunday morning.
69 News was on the scene Wednesday afternoon, when Hazleton police took 20-year-old Frangel Garcia Andujar into custody. So far, he's charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment but, investigators say, we'll likely see additional charges in the shooting.
On Monday, the mother of 17-year-old Stanley Jimson Jr. confirmed to us that her son was the one shot and killed in a home where Beech and Wyoming streets meet.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of South Wyoming Street in Hazleton around 1 a.m. on Sunday after reports of a fight at an underage party.
When first responders got on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Three other people had been taken to the hospital in private vehicles.
Jimson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Right now, there's no word on what Andujar's relation is to any of the victims or if Jimson was being targeted. An affidavit of probable cause has been sealed to protect the identities of the victims and the witnesses that are cooperating with the investigation.