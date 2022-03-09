HAZLETON, Pa. - An arrest was made Wednesday in a fatal shooting that happened in Hazleton, Luzerne County early Sunday morning.

69 News was on the scene Wednesday afternoon, when Hazleton police took 21-year-old Frangel Garcia Andujar into custody. Andujar was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

On Monday, the mother of 17-year-old Stanley Jimson Jr. confirmed to us that her son was the one shot and killed in a home where Beech and Wyoming streets meet.

Four other juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Four other juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

