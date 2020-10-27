MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man shot at several people as they ran away from the scene of a fight last week.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched to the area of View Court Apartments, Mount Pocono Borough, in reference to shots fired shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found evidence that a shooting happened near 105 View Court and found several witnesses, police said.
After investigating the incident, police say two groups of people were involved in a fight. Ivan Watts, one of the people involved in the fight, shot at the other people as they ran or drove away from the scene, police said. Watts faces several charges, including attempted homicide and several counts of aggravated assault and simple assault.
Police say they are still investigating, and they expect more arrests related to the incident.