TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Police have arrested the co-owner of a camping resort in the Poconos who they say indecently assaulted an 11-year-old boy.
54-year-old Patrick Gremling, of Jim Thorpe, is also charged with corruption of minors.
The now 21-year-old victim told police that Gremling inappropriately touched him at the Woods Campground Resort in Towamensing Township. Police say the alleged incident happened back in 2011.
They say Gremling would have been 44 at the time.
Woods' website describes the resort as a clothing-optional, members-only resort.