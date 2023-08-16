POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Pottsville Police Department continue their search for missing 27-year-old Zachary Vidal.

Vidal is believed to be homeless and has both extensive mental health and drug and alcohol issues.

He has not been in contact with family since November of 2022.

Vidal's last known address was in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. He is know to frequently walk near the Pottsville Free Public Library and the Wheel on Market and Centre Streets.

He is 5'10" with brown short to medium length hair and weighs about 150-170 pounds.

Police say Vidal could possibly be in the Schuylkill Haven area as well as Sharp Mountain.

Anyone with information on Vidal's whereabouts is asked to contact Pottsville Police at (570) 622-1234 extension 1333 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107