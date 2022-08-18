STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft.

A contractor working at the mall had his pickup truck stolen from the bottom of the parking deck, police said. The truck is a silver 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 crew cab with "Western Specialty Contractors" on the front doors, according to police.

The truck has a Missouri license plate of "9YEE69" and has trunk #92 on the front fenders.

Anyone with information on the truck's location or who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Stroud Area Regional Police Department at 570-992-9911 or contact Cpl. Mike Sampere at msampere@sarpd.com.