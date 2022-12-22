POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a custodian took a student's wallet and then used a debit card from the wallet at a nearby gas station.

Galvin Dudley, 45, of Henryville, is charged with access device fraud, possession of an instrument of crime, theft of property lost or misplaced, theft of movable property, and receiving stolen property.

A student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School, in Pocono Summit, reported that they had lost their wallet while attending an after-school activity in the gym on Oct. 5, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Police say the wallet contained over $50 in cash, debit cards, and personal identification. On Oct. 6, school administration checked with custodial staff and the school resource officer to determine if the wallet had been located and/or turned in. It was determined that the wallet had not been found or turned into the school, police said.

School administration then reviewed the camera footage from within the gym. The student who reported the lost wallet can be seen sitting in the bleachers with a friend, police said.

After the event, the juvenile is seen leaving the gym, according to the news release. The bleachers are then retracted by custodial staff and a black object was seen on the floor directly underneath where the juvenile had been sitting.

The gym floor was clean other than the object, police said. The camera footage further revealed that Dudley, who was a custodian with the district, enters the gym, sees the object, picks it up and walks off camera, according to police.

The school resource officer later asked Dudley if he had found or picked up anything in the gym. Dudley said he did not find any wallet and then hung up on the officer, according to police.

Police then learned from the student and his father that on Oct. 6, a charge had appeared on one of the debit cards for $77.81, according to the news release. The charge was made at a gas station near the West Junior High School. Police said they learned the card had been swiped on Oct. 5.

Police said they reviewed additional camera footage and observed Dudley leave the school without punching out on the evening of Oct. 5. Dudley leaves the school grounds in his personal vehicle, police said. Dudley then drives to and is observed on camera, at the gas station where the card was used, according to police.

Dudley then purchases gas and lottery tickets, police said. Dudley then immediately returns to the school, according to police.