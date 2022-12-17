Police in East Sroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside of a Little Caesars pizza shop.

The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street ifor a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.

Authorities said he asked for the address of the business and eventually showed up, immediately beginning a verbal argument with the manager.

Police said he pulled out a gun while arguing, and approached the manager to gain access behind the counter. According to investigators, Pabon pointed a gun toward the manager's lower body and fired a shot, narrowly missing his foot, but damaging his shoe.

"I saw through the blinds, I seen the cop lights were going on for quite a while," said Bill Frazetta, who lives and works nearby.

Investigators said Pabon continued yelling at the manager and asked them outside to fight. According to authorities, the manager refused and Pabon got in into his vehicle and got out after seeing the manager observing him.

Police said officers arrived on scene and arrested Pabon. They said they found brass knuckles on him and a handgun in his car. Attempted criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license are among the charges he is facing.

"Hopefully we don't see it again," said Frazetta.

Police said nobody was injured and that Pabon is being held at the Monroe County Correction Facility.