JIM THORPE, Pa. — A grandmother was killed in a fire in Jim Thorpe Tuesday morning. Authorities say her son, his wife and their five-year-old boy made it out alive.

The wife and little boy escaped onto one of the lower roofs as the flames blazed. Police helped them down safely.

"The dog was barking with all of the noise outside," said Jackie Petrucci, who lives nearby. "I didn't hear a fire whistle or anything, but I looked out and there were fire trucks from 13th Street to 15th Street. The whole block was covered, and smoke pouring from the house."

Firefighters were on the hunt for a trapped woman.

"They went and did an initial search," said Jim Thorpe Fire Chief Vincent Yaich. "Didn't find anything on the initial search. Once we got a lot of it knocked down, we went in on a secondary search and then we found the victim in the bedroom."

59-year-old Hemataben Patel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son, his wife, and their five-year-old boy were evaluated by medics and taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for smoke inhalation.

Jim Thorpe Police is working with PSP to determine the cause of the fire.

"We're continuing the investigation with the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals," said Jim Thorpe Police Det. Lee Marzen.

It was just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Mauch Chunk Lane. Seven fire departments responded. Crews got the flames under control by around 2:30 a.m.

Jim Thorpe's Fire Chief believes the fire started in the front room, near the front door.

"The walls, two by fours in there, are almost completely burned off, and then the rest of the building has heavy smoke and water damage," said Yaich. "I don't even think it's going to be salvageable."

"You have to worry about it jumping, with you know, the woods around here," said Petrucci. "But they contained it very well. The firemen were very good."

The Carbon County Coroner says Hemataben Patel's autopsy was late Tuesday morning. He says her death was ruled accidental, due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.