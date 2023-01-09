CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a group of men targeted elderly women in stores to rob.

The most recent purse-snatching happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday at the ShopRite at Kinsley Plaza off of Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police say.

Three men stole the 91-year-old victim's pocketbook, including cash and credit cards, then took off in a white Chrysler minivan, police say.

Pocono Mountain Regional police found the minivan and a man matching one of the suspect descriptions at the ShopRite in Tobyhanna Township. He took off on foot but police caught him, authorities say.

Juan Diez Gutierrez, 55, of Rhode Island, was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking in Friday's incident. He's behind bars on $40,000 bail.

State police are still looking for the other two men.

Police say the white minivan, with California license plate 9BJR782, and the three Hispanic men have been involved in similar robberies across northwestern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania since May 2022.

State police are investigating. Anyone with additional information should call them at 570-646-2271.