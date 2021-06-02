COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. | Police responded to an unusual 911 call on Wednesday, when a man reported seeing people with sniper rifles around his home.
Isaiah Collins, 26, called police initially in fear that the people around his home on Country Place Road in Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County, wanted to hurt him, police say. When police arrived however, they found a very different situation.
Collins was under the influence of serious drugs, causing him to hallucinate what he had reported, records say. Police said he had fierd over 40 rounds from two guns from inside his home, through his front windows.
No one was hurt in the crossfires of the shooting, though one nearby, parked vehicle was hit, police say.
Collins had then drove to a relative's home, where police found him, authorities said.
Collins is now being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, after police swept his home and say they found numerous illegal drugs and guns.
He's facing charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, criminal mischief, DUI, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and drug offenses, police said.