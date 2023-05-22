TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - A man and a woman are dead after a motorcycle crash in Carbon County on Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Forest Inn and Hill roads in Towamensing Township.

A car driving southbound crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a motorcycle, throwing both people on it from the bike, state police said in a news release Monday morning.

The car then dragged the motorcycle across the road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle passenger was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities identified them as Michael Brunell, 42, and Amy Hollenbach, 44.

Forest Inn Road was closed while detectives investigated the crash.