KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11.
The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in the van, Juliana Valenzuela, 73, from Newark, N.J., and Alexis Camacho, 36, from Passiac, N.J.
The crash happened about a mile before the exit for the Northeast Extension and closed the roadway for hours.
At the time, state police suggested the driver of the van may have been drunk.
State police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.