HAZLE TWP., Pa. - State police have identified the man shot and killed by a law enforcement officer in Luzerne County.

Jordan Urenovitch, 23, pulled a gun and fired as U.S. Marshals were trying to take him into custody on federal gun and drug charges, authorities said Thursday.

That's when a deputy U.S. Marshal, a member of the Fugitive Task Force, shot Urenovitch, who died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

It all happened shortly after noon Wednesday in Hazle Township.

U.S. Marshals were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for Urenovitch, of Hazle Township, who had active warrants on gun and drug charges through the ATF, police said.

He was spotted in a car, then got out and ran into the 22nd Street Auto Center. That's when the struggle ensued and shots were fired, police said.

State police are still investigating, then the case will be turned over to the county district attorney, who will decide of the shooting was justified.