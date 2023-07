CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police have released the name of the woman who died in a lawnmower incident in Monroe County.

Gloria Myler, 70, was found dead underneath a riding mower Tuesday evening in the Brodheadsville area of Chestnuthill Township, police said.

Troopers are investigating her death, but there are no signs of foul play and there is nothing suspicious, police said.

The Monroe County coroner will determine Myler's cause of death.