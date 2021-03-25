JIM THORPE, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.
A green Isuzu stake body truck hit two vehicles on Route 209 in Jim Thorpe and then hit and sheared off a pole in Lehighton Wednesday around noon, according to a news release from the borough police department.
The police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver. Police are asking any one with information to call the Jim Thorpe Police Department at 570-325-4995.