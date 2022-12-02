ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - Some kids write long letters to Santa, while others are short, sweet, and to the point.

"A Grinch and a doll," said Molly, one kid in the Poconos who wrote a letter to Santa.

In Orwigsburg, kids can be assured their notes go directly to the big man in red. Patrolman Tanner Noecker, with the Orwigsburg Police, says to just drop your letter to Santa at the dropbox near Orwigsburg Borough Hall "and they'll get a customized letter back right from Santa right from the North Pole."

Just make sure to put the letters in the weather-resistant bag, and don't forget your return address, if you want a letter back.

How do officers make sure the letters get to Santa?

"So there is a procedure in place, and we get asked this a lot, but unfortunately we're not at liberty to discuss that," said Noecker.

Noecker says while getting the letters into Santa's hands he gets to read some of them.

"A lot of people want some very high-end electronics, stuff like that. But some of them are really sweet and sincere too, they just want very minimal things for Christmas," he said.

And some, he says, are funny.

"Like, you know I wish my brother would, I don't know, like live in the neighbor's house or something, because he annoys me," said Noecker.

Ultimately, it's to put a smile on kids' faces.

Orwigsburg Police just ask kids to get those letters in by Dec. 10, no matter how long your list may be.