ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - The Orwigsburg Police Department is warning residents after the department received several reports about suspicious phone calls to local businesses.
The department put out a statement on Facebook that says if the call sounds suspicious, it probably is.
“Definitely talk to a family member, if they're unsure about what's going on and what they're doing, reach out. Someone is bound to help you at some point never really trust a faceless person," said Cigar Box Manager Zackary Vanpelt.
The police department's post advises business owners that a caller will claim to be a government official scheduling an inspection of the establishment, and to expect a kit sent by FedEx. A follow-up call will claim to be a FedEx delivery driver and will try to request payment through a wire transfer.
“We get a lot of calls from the state police activist campaign where they're always looking for money. We do get these often, so usually at this point, we just hang up. We don't engage in conversation because you just know the state police aren't going to call you for money and funds for a campaign,” said Zebettie Hair Stylist Anthea Allar.
The department recommends that business owners try vetting the caller and request a call back number that they can later research to ensure legitimacy.
“If you're feeling a little bit sketched out on the situation of how they're answering the phone to you, I would say just let it go for a little bit, see if they actually respond, if it's a real person rather than a prerecorded message,” said Vanpelt.