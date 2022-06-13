STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are asking for the public's help in identifying four men they say stole items from two pharmacies Friday.
The Stroud Area Regional Police were dispatched to the Walgreens at 1009 North 9th Street in Stroud Township for a reported theft around 11:45 a.m. Friday.
The officer learned that four men entered the store and gathered $272.42 worth of teeth whitening products and then fled the store without paying for the merchandise, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. Photos of the men were obtained from Walgreens for possible identification. It was unknown what type of vehicle the men left in.
The Stroud Area Regional Police were sent to the CVS at 250 South Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg around 12:45 p.m. for a reported theft. Police learned that four men parked on the side of CVS and entered the store. The men then gathered Baby Formula, Teeth whitening kits and personal muscle massagers in the approximate amount of $1900 and fled the store without paying for the merchandise, police said.
The vehicle was described as a Silver Buick Encore bearing Missouri license plate GG2A5P. Investigation revealed that the license plate was not valid or on file with the DMV.
Anyone with information on identification of the suspects or vehicle can call Corporal Keith Strunk at 570-421-6800 or email him at kstrunk@sarpd.com.