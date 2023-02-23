Police incident Packer Township Carbon County
Rich Rolen / for WFMZ-TV

PACKER TWP., Pa. - A police incident appears to have ended, hours after law enforcement agencies converged on a rural part of Carbon County on Thursday.

Police and other first responders were in the area of Quakake and Spring Mountain roads in Packer Township, outside of Weatherly.

Packer Township Carbon County police incident armored vehicle with dog

A 69 News Reporter at the scene said the police incident ended. It's not yet clear why police were there or what happened, or whether anybody was arrested or injured.

A Pennsylvania State Police armored vehicle was at the scene, down nearby Grist Mill Drive. Officers had been pointing long guns at a large wooded area, according to a photographer for 69 News at the scene.

The 911 call that prompted the response was made around 7:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

Dispatchers did not say what the call was about, only calling the situation a "police incident."

Roads were closed in the area for hours.

Scroll down for comments if available