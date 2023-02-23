PACKER TWP., Pa. - A police incident appears to have ended, hours after law enforcement agencies converged on a rural part of Carbon County on Thursday.

Police and other first responders were in the area of Quakake and Spring Mountain roads in Packer Township, outside of Weatherly.

A 69 News Reporter at the scene said the police incident ended. It's not yet clear why police were there or what happened, or whether anybody was arrested or injured.

A Pennsylvania State Police armored vehicle was at the scene, down nearby Grist Mill Drive. Officers had been pointing long guns at a large wooded area, according to a photographer for 69 News at the scene.

The 911 call that prompted the response was made around 7:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

Dispatchers did not say what the call was about, only calling the situation a "police incident."

Roads were closed in the area for hours.