BARRETT TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are investigating after they say two people were found dead at a home Monday.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the 100 block of Diane Lane in Barrett Township shortly before 9 p.m. for a report of two deceased people on a deck.

Family friends found the bodies of Deborah Oliver, 68, and Michael Oliver, 69, when they went to the home following a request by family to check on their well being, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Police and investigators arrived on scene to find the two had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Police say that all evidence located and the scene indicate that this is an isolated incident and is being investigated as a domestic event.

The public is not considered to be in danger at this time, police said.

Autopsies for the Oliver’s are scheduled for Wednesday, and the investigation will remain open pending the results, according to police.