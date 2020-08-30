SHENANDOAH, Pa. | Police were called to a home in the 100 block of South Catherine Street in Shenandoah Sunday morning.

This is where state police and the Schuylkill County coroner's office are investigating an alleged homicide. 

Sources say the victim is a woman in her 30s, who came home from work early Sunday when she was stabbed to death. 

Sheets covered the front porch. Crime scene tape blocked off the immediate area.

"It's ridiculous that someone is that twisted to murder an innocent female," neighbor Michael Romano said. 

Romano says he's lived in Shenandoah all his life and has seen more and more crime in the area as the years have gone by.

"It's Shenandoah, this town has got a bad rap with the stuff, with all the drugs and everything going in and out so I'm kind of fed up with it," he said. 

The coroner left the scene shortly before 4 p.m. as detectives knocked on neighbors' doors, hoping for more information. 

State police have yet to issue an official release on the incident as the investigation continues.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.