SHENANDOAH, Pa. | Police were called to a home in the 100 block of South Catherine Street in Shenandoah Sunday morning.
This is where state police and the Schuylkill County coroner's office are investigating an alleged homicide.
Sources say the victim is a woman in her 30s, who came home from work early Sunday when she was stabbed to death.
Sheets covered the front porch. Crime scene tape blocked off the immediate area.
"It's ridiculous that someone is that twisted to murder an innocent female," neighbor Michael Romano said.
Romano says he's lived in Shenandoah all his life and has seen more and more crime in the area as the years have gone by.
"It's Shenandoah, this town has got a bad rap with the stuff, with all the drugs and everything going in and out so I'm kind of fed up with it," he said.
The coroner left the scene shortly before 4 p.m. as detectives knocked on neighbors' doors, hoping for more information.
State police have yet to issue an official release on the incident as the investigation continues.