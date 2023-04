RYAN TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Ryan Township, Schuylkill County.

The single-car wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon on Route 54 near Berkley and Mansure roads.

The car ended up down an embankment.

The coroner was called to the scene.

No word yet on how many people were in the vehicle.

The road was wet at the time of the crash, but it's unclear if the weather played a role.