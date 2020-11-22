Deadly Polk Township shooting

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Polk Township, Monroe County.

Police were seen putting up crime tape in the area of Squirrelwood Court and Sunset Lane Sunday night.

Video shows a car with what appears to be at least two bullet holes in it.

Just a short time ago, the Monroe County Coroner confirmed that he responded to the scene.

At this point, details are limited.

Police confirmed they are investigating an "incident" and will release more information once it becomes available.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.