Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Polk Township, Monroe County.
Police were seen putting up crime tape in the area of Squirrelwood Court and Sunset Lane Sunday night.
Video shows a car with what appears to be at least two bullet holes in it.
Just a short time ago, the Monroe County Coroner confirmed that he responded to the scene.
At this point, details are limited.
Police confirmed they are investigating an "incident" and will release more information once it becomes available.