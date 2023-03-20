RYAN TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Schuylkill County are investigating the deaths of two people.

State troopers found the two bodies during a welfare check Saturday at a home on Maple Avenue in Ryan Township, west of Tamaqua, state police said in a news release.

Officials have identified them as 56-year-old Lisa Long, whose address is listed at the Maple Avenue home, and 52-year-old Ronald Zangari, of Girardville.

Police did not say how they may have died, but said it is considered an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-874-5300.