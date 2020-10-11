MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- State police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened on the 100 block of Lock Lane, Smithfield Twp.
According to officials, the investigation revealed the victim, Howard Dean Dowell, 57, of East Stroudsburg, PA, suffered blunt force trauma to his head which resulted in his death.
Harold Elmer Heffer, 51, of East Stroudsburg, PA, was taken into custody on scene and was charged with one count of Criminal Homicide, authorities say.
Heffer was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Claypool and remanded to Monroe County Jail without bail.
No further details have been provided.
Stay with 69 News as this story develops.