Pennsylvania State Police

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- State police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Lock Lane, Smithfield Twp.

According to officials, the investigation revealed the victim, Howard Dean Dowell, 57, of East Stroudsburg, PA, suffered blunt force trauma to his head which resulted in his death.

Harold Elmer Heffer, 51, of East Stroudsburg, PA, was taken into custody on scene and was charged with one count of Criminal Homicide, authorities say. 

Heffer was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Claypool and remanded to Monroe County Jail without bail.

No further details have been provided. 

Stay with 69 News as this story develops. 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.