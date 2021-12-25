PENN FOREST TWP., Pa - Three people are dead following a crash in Carbon County.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on SR 903 at the intersection of Rhododendron Road in Penn Forest Twp.
Police say they were called to the scene for a report of a two vehicle crash.
When they arrived on scene, officials say they discovered all persons involved were dead.
The first vehicle was being driven by a 30-year-old man. They second vehicle involved was being driven by a 17-year-old male.
A passenger in the vehicle driven by the 30-year-old man was also killed.
This is an ongoing investigation.