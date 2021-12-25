Car crash generic

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa - Two people are dead following a crash in Carbon County. 

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on SR 903 at the intersection of Rhododendron Road in Penn Forest Twp. 

Police say they were called to the scene for a report of a two vehicle crash. 

When they arrived on scene, officials say they discovered all persons involved were dead. 

The first vehicle was being driven by a 30-year-old man. They second vehicle involved was being driven by a 17-year-old male. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rhododendron+Rd,+Penn+Forest+Township,+PA+18229/@40.9839718,-75.6417845,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x89c455ce12933a35:0x2abc420552ec0bad!8m2!3d40.9829392!4d-75.6348859

