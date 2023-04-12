FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Carbon County are investigating a possible child luring incident.

A person reported their juvenile daughter said she was contacted by an unidentified male while at Phifers Dam Tuesday and solicited to come with the man to “pet his dog,” according to a news release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

The child left the area and reported the incident to a parent, who in turn contacted the police officer upon seeing him on patrol at Phifers Dam, a playground.

Police say the only description available at this time is that it was a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt who was walking a black dog. The man left in an unknown direction by unknown means, police said.

There may be additional unidentified victims at this time, police said.

Any victims, witnesses, or anyone with additional information is requested to contact Franklin Township Police Department immediately at 570-325-9111 and reference incident # 20230411M3215.