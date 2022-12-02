HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a shooting near a Walmart in Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

It happened at the back end of the store's parking lot on the 700 block of Airport Road in Hazle Township at 1:40 p.m.

"It's a very dangerous incident that took place in a crowded location. Somebody innocent could've been hurt," said State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski.

"We were able to find several shell casings to confirm that a shooting did happen."

The shooter or shooters and the victims all fled before police arrived. State troopers were seen with evidence markers and caution tape, taking photographs of the area where it all went down.

Officials tell us they're conducting interviews to track down who exactly was involved, and why.

"It's still a lot of investigation," Petroski said.

We talked to shoppers following the incident.

Edward Batista says he's shopped at the Walmart from time to time and has never had an issue when he's there.

"Do you ever feel unsafe?" he was asked.

"No never, I always feel safe when I come around here. I never had a problem," Batista said. "Most of the time I come here, nothing happens."

State Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.