SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Police are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes in Schuylkill County.
The first happened early Saturday afternoon when a mail truck and a motorcycle collided at Route 61 and South Liberty Street near Orwigsburg.
A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene says the motorcyclist was flown to the hospital.
State Police are investigating.
The second crash happened around 2:00 p.m. in Schuylkill Township on Catawissa Road.
Officials say two people were injured.
No word yet on the conditions of the victims or what may have led to the crash.