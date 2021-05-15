SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Police are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes in Schuylkill County. 

The first happened early Saturday afternoon when a mail truck and a motorcycle collided at Route 61 and South Liberty Street near Orwigsburg.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene says the motorcyclist was flown to the hospital.

State Police are investigating.

The second crash happened around 2:00 p.m. in Schuylkill Township on Catawissa Road.

Officials say two people were injured.

No word yet on the conditions of the victims or what may have led to the crash.

