EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster Thursday morning.
The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said in a news release that officers were sent to the 200 block of Washington Street in East Stroudsburg in reference to a possible body found in a dumpster shortly before noon Thursday.
The body was recovered from the dumpster and an unidentified female was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department said.
Due to the level of decomposition the height, weight, race and identity of the deceased has not yet been determined, police said. The cause and manner of death has not been determined.
Police said the description of the clothing worn by the deceased appeared to be denim shorts and a black shirt. The cause and manner of death has not been determined.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Anyone with any information is asked to email Detective Dan Knowles at dknowles@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1046.