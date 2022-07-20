crime scene tape generic

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are investigating after a body was found face down in the water below the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A media release says officers responded to the East Stroudsburg Borough side of the Brodhead Creek around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. 

Once on scene officials say they found the body of Kevin Bathjer, 59. Police say Bathjer was homeless. 

A report from authorities says officers recovered Bathjer's body from the water and brought him to the shoreline. He was pronounced dead early Wednesday at 2:50 a.m. 

The cause and manner of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. 

