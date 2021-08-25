Mt. POCONO, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are investigating after somebody vandalized a vehicle belonging to the mayor of Mount Pocono.
Police said it happened sometime during a borough council meeting at the Mount Pocono Borough Building Tuesday night. The person spray painted the hood of Mayor Michael Penn’s vehicle, which had been parked to the rear of the building, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
Penn found out his vehicle was vandalized after the meeting ended, police said.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Detectives Burk or VanNote.