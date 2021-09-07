JIM THORPE, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are conducting a death investigation.
Jim Thorpe Police Department officers were sent to the 200 block of South Street Monday for a welfare check on a woman. Arriving officers tried to make contact with the homeowner, 65-year-old Peter Davis, who refused to cooperate with police, according to a news release from the borough police department.
After an investigation officers learned the woman, Laura Spencer, had died, according to the news release.
Officers obtained a search warrant to enter the home, borough police said. Davis became disorderly and grabbed one of the officers that had entered the home, according to the news release.
Davis was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, persistent disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct, and institutional vandalism. Davis was taken to the Carbon County Correctional Facility.
Police say the public is not at any risk.