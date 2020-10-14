Police cruiser lights

POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery at a hotel in the Poconos where a woman was injured.

Pocono Township Police say it happened on Monday night at the Casino Motel in Swiftwater. Police believe the suspect targeted a hotel room to rob and shot a woman in her leg.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter and trying to determine what led to the violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Wagner of The Pocono Township Police Department at 570-629-7200 ext 214. Callers may remain anonymous.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.