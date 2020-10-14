POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery at a hotel in the Poconos where a woman was injured.
Pocono Township Police say it happened on Monday night at the Casino Motel in Swiftwater. Police believe the suspect targeted a hotel room to rob and shot a woman in her leg.
Authorities are still looking for the shooter and trying to determine what led to the violence.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Wagner of The Pocono Township Police Department at 570-629-7200 ext 214. Callers may remain anonymous.