JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County woman has been charged with stealing more than $125,000 from her employer.

58-year-old Jane Leslie, of Jim Thorpe, allegedly embezzled the cash from Manzella Family Healthcare in Penn Forest Township while she was working as a bookkeeper.

Police say an audit found that Leslie was the recipient of numerous checks noted as going to a medical supplier.

They say multiple fraudulent transactions took place over the past six years.

Leslie is facing multiple felony charges, including forgery and theft.

