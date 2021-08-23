JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County woman has been charged with stealing more than $125,000 from her employer.
58-year-old Jane Leslie, of Jim Thorpe, allegedly embezzled the cash from Manzella Family Healthcare in Penn Forest Township while she was working as a bookkeeper.
Police say an audit found that Leslie was the recipient of numerous checks noted as going to a medical supplier.
They say multiple fraudulent transactions took place over the past six years.
Leslie is facing multiple felony charges, including forgery and theft.